Ex-head of SCNS Abdil Segizbaev transferred from cell to hospital

Ex-chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Abdil Segizbaev was transferred from a jail cell to the departmental hospital of the state committee. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The former head of the special services has a disease of the cardiovascular system.

The press center of the State Committee for National Security confirmed this information. According to the committee, Abdil Segizbaev’s condition is assessed as satisfactory.

Six criminal cases were initiated against him. By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital, the former chairman of the State Committee for National Security was taken into custody. Abdil Segizbaev was previously handed a notice of suspicion under the article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/206012/
views: 107
