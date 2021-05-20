12:34
Court extends detention of Abdil Segizbaev in SCNS remand prison

Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek extended measure of restraint for the former chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Abdil Segizbaev. The court informed 24.kg news agency.

The period of detention has been extended until July 25.

Six criminal cases have been initiated against Abdil Segizbaev. By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital, the former chairman of the State Committee for National Security was taken into custody.

Abdil Segizbaev was previously handed a notice of suspicion under the article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
