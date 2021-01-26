11:11
Abdil Segizbaev placed in temporary detention facility

Ex-head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Abdil Segizbaev, was detained within a Belizegate case. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The Military Prosecutor’s Office handed Abdil Segizbaev a notice of suspicion under the Article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

Abdil Segizbaev is involved in two criminal cases — on corruption during transformation of land plots in Koi-Tash village and on the so-called Belizegate.

The second case was initiated at the request of the former head of Ata Meken faction, Almambet Shykmamatov, filed by him back in 2019. Then the main supervisory body refused the applicant, noting that there was no corpus delicti in Segizbaev’s actions. The Prosecutor General’s Office canceled its decision now and issued a new one — to satisfy the request of Almambet Shykmamatov. He demands to bring Abdil Segizbaev to criminal responsibility for distributing false documents on Belizegate.
