Former head of SCNS Abdil Segizbaev remanded in custody

Ex-chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Abdil Segizbaev was remanded in custody. His relatives told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made today by the Bishkek City Court.

Six criminal cases were initiated against Abdil Segizbaev. By decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, the former chairman of the State Committee for National Security was taken into custody.

Abdil Segizbaev was previously handed a notice of suspicion under the Article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.