19:01
USD 84.65
EUR 102.43
RUB 1.14
English

Former head of SCNS Abdil Segizbaev remanded in custody

Ex-chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Abdil Segizbaev was remanded in custody. His relatives told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made today by the Bishkek City Court.

Six criminal cases were initiated against Abdil Segizbaev. By decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, the former chairman of the State Committee for National Security was taken into custody.

Abdil Segizbaev was previously handed a notice of suspicion under the Article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/184515/
views: 91
Print
Related
Supporters of Abdil Segizbaev hold rally near SCNS building in Bishkek
Rally at Philharmonic Hall: Abdil Segizbaev's wife released
Wife of Abdil Segizbaev detained for holding rally at Philharmonic Hall
Abdil Segizbaev placed in temporary detention facility
SCNS interrogates Abdil Segizbaev for more than seven hours
Criminal case initiated against Abdil Segizbaev
Abdil Segizbaev: I am not afraid of arrest
Atambayev’s case: Abdil Segizbaev summoned for interrogation
Prosecutor General’s Office refuses to open case against Abdil Segizbaev
Abdil Segizbaev tells about resignation and why he does not leave country
Popular
Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months
Trolleybuses fare to be raised to 11 soms, minibuses fare - to 15 soms Trolleybuses fare to be raised to 11 soms, minibuses fare - to 15 soms
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack
President Sadyr Japarov to hold bilateral talks with head of Russia President Sadyr Japarov to hold bilateral talks with head of Russia
24 February, Wednesday
18:50
Sadyr Japarov tells Russian media about upcoming vaccination in Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov tells Russian media about upcoming vaccin...
18:37
Deputies to check operation of Vertex Gold Company
18:21
Supporters of Abdil Segizbaev hold rally near SCNS building in Bishkek
18:12
Deputy commission for checking work of Kumtor becomes state one
18:03
Former head of SCNS Abdil Segizbaev remanded in custody