Wife of Abdil Segizbaev detained for holding rally at Philharmonic Hall

Several supporters of Abdil Segizbaev and his wife were detained in Bishkek today. Official’s representative Meerim Asanova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, today they held a peaceful rally at the Toktogul Satylganov National Philharmonic Hall, where the inauguration of the new President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov was taking place.

«This morning they came to hold the rally in support of Abdil Segizbaev, but they were detained and taken to the police department of Leninsky district of the capital. They are still there, nothing is known yet,» Meerim Asanova said.

Abdil Segizbaev is a defendant in two criminal cases — on corruption during transformation of land plots in Koi-Tash village and on the so-called Belizegate.

The second case was initiated at the request of the former head of Ata Meken faction, Almambet Shykmamatov, filed by him back in 2019. Then the main supervisory body refused the applicant, noting that there was no corpus delicti in Segizbaev’s actions. The Prosecutor General’s Office canceled its decision now and issued a new one — to satisfy the request of Almambet Shykmamatov. He demands to bring Abdil Segizbaev to criminal responsibility for distributing false documents on Belizegate.

Abdil Segizbaev was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security by court decision.