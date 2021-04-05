10:54
Boy goes missing after avalanche descends in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan

A 14-year-old teen boy, who was grazing cattle, went missing in Alai district, Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

An avalanche descended yesterday at about 13.30 in Terek village. It became known on the same day that a 14-year-old teenager went missing. He grazed cattle in this area.

At least 30 rescuers, 10 police officers and 70 local residents were involved in the search for the missing boy on April 4. The search has not yielded any results. It will continue today.
