Sharp surge in COVID-19 incidence registered in Kazakhstan

A sharp surge in coronavirus incidence was registered in Kazakhstan. Tengrinews.kz reports.

According to the media outlet, 2,077 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in the neighboring republic over the past day.

Prior to that, highest number of cases (1,962 per day) were detected on July 9, 2020.

In total, 248,931 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country. The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan keeps records of cases of infection with coronavirus pneumonia, but does not include them in statistics on COVID-19. For the entire time of the pandemic, according to informburo.kz, 299,549 people got infected, 3,766 of them died.

Akorda’s official account reported yesterday that Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was dissatisfied with the fact that the republic is significantly behind the leading states in terms of vaccination rates. He also promised to fire the health minister, if the coronavirus situation in the country does not improve. The head of state called on citizens to get vaccinated against coronavirus at the earliest opportunity.

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Uzbekistan has also sharply increased.

In this regard, the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev set a task for the government to strengthen the work of headquarters to monitor compliance with quarantine measures in the regions, Sputnik Uzbekistan reports.

Meanwhile, no new cases have been detected since December 30 in neighboring Tajikistan. The head of state Emomali Rahmon announced victory of the republic over COVID-19. Mass vaccination against coronavirus began in the country on March 23.