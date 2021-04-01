Detention of Kubanychbek Zhumaliev extended for 10 days

Measure of restraint for the deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Zhumaliev, accused of abuse of office, was extended. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Zhumaliev will be in custody in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until April 14. This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

The press service of the court confirmed this information.

Kubanychbek Zhumaliev is suspected of illegal obtaining of a license for educational activities when being a deputy. He was placed in the SCNS pretrial detention center. Earlier it was reported that Zhumaliev was diagnosed with a disease of the cardiovascular system and transported to Bicard private clinic. Several weeks later he was returned to the pretrial detention center.