Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, accused of abuse of office, was hospitalized to a private clinic. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Kubanychbek Zhumaliev was convoyed to Bicard clinic. According to preliminary data, the deputy was diagnosed with a disease of the cardiovascular system.

Kubanychbek Zhumaliev is suspected of illegal obtaining of a license for educational activities when being a deputy. He was placed in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security.