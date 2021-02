Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Zhumaliev was placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). Lawyer Zhyrgalbek Babaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, this decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

«Kubanychbek Zhumaliev, being a deputy and abusing his position, illegally obtained a license for educational activities. For this, my client allegedly put pressure on some officials,» Zhyrgalbek Babaev said.

Kubanychbek Zhumaliev was placed in the pre-trial detention center for two months.