Tuberculosis epidemic among military: Four more servicemen hospitalized

Four more soldiers were hospitalized to the Bishkek TB hospital. The medical institution informed 24.kg news agency. In total, the number of infected servicemen reached 28 people.

All the newly admitted patients have a closed form of tuberculosis. The condition of the patients is stable.

Seven conscripts of an air defense missile brigade of the Air Defense Forces of Kyrgyzstan have contracted tuberculosis in February. Their number increased later. It is known that the first infected were admitted to the Bishkek TB hospital in January. The Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Bishkek garrison opened a criminal case on the fact.
