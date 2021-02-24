Seven conscripts of military unit contract tuberculosis in Kyrgyzstan

Seven conscripts of an air defense missile brigade of the Air Defense Forces of Kyrgyzstan have contracted tuberculosis. The Bishkek City TB Hospital informed 24.kg news agency.

Five soldiers are 19 years old, two — 18 years old.

«All soldiers are not contagious; they have a closed form of tuberculosis. The first soldier was admitted to the hospital on January 21, the seventh was brought yesterday. They undergo treatment, their condition is stable. Four of them had fluid in their lungs, three have lung damage,» the hospital informed.

The press service of the Defense Ministry confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency. According to the ministry, the Military Medical Department of the State Defense Committee conducted an epidemiological investigation, and the probable source of the disease was found.

«The necessary anti-epidemiological measures have been taken in the military unit. An official investigation was launched to clarify the circumstances and those responsible,» the Defense Ministry commented.