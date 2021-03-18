Criminal case initiated on mass infection of servicemen with tuberculosis

At least 15 soldiers of the military unit of the Air Defense Forces are infected with tuberculosis. Bishkek City TB Hospital informed 24.kg news agency.

Three patients were admitted to the medical institution for several days. All servicemen have a closed form of tuberculosis.

First Deputy Defense Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nurlan Kiresheev told 24.kg news agency that the Military Prosecutor’s Office is currently investigating the case.

One parent wanted his son to serve in the army, despite the fact that the young man had an open form of tuberculosis. There was a falsification of documents of the conscript, in particular chest fluorography. Nurlan Kiresheev

«The Military Prosecutor’s Office is currently investigating the case. A criminal case has been opened, and actions of each official will be legally assessed. When the in-depth medical examination began, the documents were replaced again, but the conscript had already spent two weeks at basic combat training. The entire team was examined,» Nurlan Kiresheev said.

Seven conscripts of an air defense missile brigade of the Air Defense Forces of Kyrgyzstan have contracted tuberculosis in February. Their number increased to 11 people later. It is known that the first infected were admitted to the Bishkek TB hospital in January.