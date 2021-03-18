19:29
USD 84.80
EUR 100.91
RUB 1.16
English

Criminal case initiated on mass infection of servicemen with tuberculosis

At least 15 soldiers of the military unit of the Air Defense Forces are infected with tuberculosis. Bishkek City TB Hospital informed 24.kg news agency.

Three patients were admitted to the medical institution for several days. All servicemen have a closed form of tuberculosis.

First Deputy Defense Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nurlan Kiresheev told 24.kg news agency that the Military Prosecutor’s Office is currently investigating the case.

One parent wanted his son to serve in the army, despite the fact that the young man had an open form of tuberculosis. There was a falsification of documents of the conscript, in particular chest fluorography.

Nurlan Kiresheev

«The Military Prosecutor’s Office is currently investigating the case. A criminal case has been opened, and actions of each official will be legally assessed. When the in-depth medical examination began, the documents were replaced again, but the conscript had already spent two weeks at basic combat training. The entire team was examined,» Nurlan Kiresheev said.

Seven conscripts of an air defense missile brigade of the Air Defense Forces of Kyrgyzstan have contracted tuberculosis in February. Their number increased to 11 people later. It is known that the first infected were admitted to the Bishkek TB hospital in January.
link: https://24.kg/english/186971/
views: 97
Print
Related
Tuberculosis incidence among children on rise in Kyrgyzstan
USA donates medical beds to National Phthisiology Center of Kyrgyzstan
Month of fight against tuberculosis kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
Soldier of State Border Service commits suicide in Jalal-Abad
Mobile hospital deployed on Ala-Too training ground for servicemen
Osh school student hospitalized with suspected active tuberculosis
Teacher of Bishkek school diagnosed with active form of tuberculosis
32.4 million soms allocated for outpatient tuberculosis treatment
Military conscript shoots himself in the leg in Jalal-Abad region
Ground Forces incident: Contractor, who suffered from electric shock, dies
Popular
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners
Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate
New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
18 March, Thursday
18:45
Criminal case initiated on mass infection of servicemen with tuberculosis Criminal case initiated on mass infection of servicemen...
18:18
Saudi Arabia to hand over medical equipment for $ 500,000 to Kyrgyzstan
17:58
Farid Niyazov remanded in custody until April 7
17:53
COVID-19: Youngest patient of infectious diseases hospital was 20 days old
17:46
Four pharmaceutical companies fined for driving up medicines prices