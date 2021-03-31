13:16
Preventive measure for Kosmosbek Cholponbaev changed

Preventive measure for the former Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev has been changed. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Kosmosbek Cholponbaev signed a written undertaking not to leave the city.

The ex-Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev was detained by officers of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes in September 2020. Earlier, the Financial Police opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of office against responsible persons of the Ministry of Health.

According to the investigation, senior officials of the Ministry of Health, abusing their official position, as well as against the interests of the people and the state, entered into an unprofitable contract for provision of consulting services, which caused damage to the state budget in the amount of about 9 million soms. Kosmosbek Cholponbaev was taken into custody, but after he had heart surgery, the measure of restraint was changed to house arrest.
