Ex-Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev placed under house arrest

Ex-Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev was placed under house arrest. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a measure of restraint was chosen for the former official until March 15.

The ex-Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev was detained by officers of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes in September 2020. Earlier, the Financial Police opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of office against responsible persons of the Ministry of Health.

According to the investigation, senior officials of the Ministry of Health, abusing their official position, as well as contrary to the interests of the people and the state, entered into an unprofitable contract for provision of consulting services, which caused damage to the state budget in the amount of about 9 million soms. Kosmosbek Cholponbaev was taken into custody, but he is being treated at home after a surgery.