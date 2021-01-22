18:54
USD 84.53
EUR 102.55
RUB 1.15
English

Ex-Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev placed under house arrest

Ex-Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev was placed under house arrest. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a measure of restraint was chosen for the former official until March 15.

The ex-Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev was detained by officers of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes in September 2020. Earlier, the Financial Police opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of office against responsible persons of the Ministry of Health.

According to the investigation, senior officials of the Ministry of Health, abusing their official position, as well as contrary to the interests of the people and the state, entered into an unprofitable contract for provision of consulting services, which caused damage to the state budget in the amount of about 9 million soms. Kosmosbek Cholponbaev was taken into custody, but he is being treated at home after a surgery.
link: https://24.kg/english/180947/
views: 87
Print
Related
Ex- General Director of Oshelectro Dyikanbai Daminov arrested
Co-owner of Navat restaurant chain Sergei Ostretsov detained in Bishkek
Crime boss nicknamed Karyshkyr detained in Bishkek
SCNS detains ex-head of Financial Police Department for illicit enrichment
Detained activist Melis Aspekov refuses to give testimony
SCNS: MP tried to seize leather processing plant in Osh city
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan tells about arrest of parliamentary deputy
SCNS detains deputy Duishon Torokulov
State Secretary of Transport Ministry Ermek Mamyrkaliev detained in Bishkek
Ex-vice mayor of Bishkek Mirlan Amanturov detained
Popular
Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28 Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally
Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan
22 January, Friday
18:33
Crime kingpin nicknamed Botosh arrested in Issyk-Kul region Crime kingpin nicknamed Botosh arrested in Issyk-Kul re...
18:24
Criminal case initiated against Abdil Segizbaev
18:12
Ex-Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev placed under house arrest
18:06
Kyrgyzstan to launch helpline for victims of domestic violence
17:55
HPP’s switch to gas: Gazprom ready to give 25 percent discount