Ex-Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev detained on suspicion of negligence

Former Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Kosmosbek Cholponbaev, was detained by employees of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes yesterday. The state agency informed 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes initiated a criminal case on suspicion of negligence and abuse of official position against responsible persons of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the investigators, officials of the Ministry of Health, abusing their official position, as well as contrary to the interests of the people and the state, entered into an unprofitable contract for the provision of consulting services, which caused damage to the state budget in the amount of about 9 million soms.
