Sadyr Japarov meets with UN Secretary-General's Special Representative

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative for Central Asia Natalia Gherman. Presidential press service reported.

The parties discussed topical areas of joint cooperation, and exchanged views on social, political processes and epidemiological situation in the country. The head of state thanked the UN system for assisting Kyrgyzstan in the framework of various projects and programs.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the events in October 2020 became another turning point in the history of the republic, but in a short time it was possible to stabilize the situation and enter the constitutional framework.

He stressed that the situation in Kyrgyzstan is stable, preparations are underway for a referendum to adopt a new version of the Constitution. He expressed confidence in the successful overcoming of the period with the support of international partners and thanked the UN institutions for their assistance in conducting the election processes in the country.

The President also told that implementation of reforms in the economic, social, judicial and law enforcement spheres, the fight against corruption and crime are the priority tasks for Kyrgyzstan. Noting the negative impact of the pandemic on the social and economic situation in the state, he expressed hope for UN support in the fight against the disease and its consequences.

Touching upon the constitutional reform topic, Sadyr Japarov expressed conviction that if a new draft of the Basic Law is adopted, this will strengthen order in the country and become a guarantee for its further development.

The leadership of the republic has a strong political will to carry out large-scale socio-political and socio-economic reforms.

Natalia Gherman stressed that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been very closely following the development of processes in the Central Asian region and, in particular, in Kyrgyzstan. She congratulated the Kyrgyz side on the successful implementation, together with international partners, of a well-coordinated humanitarian operation to return 79 children from Iraq to their homeland. The UN appreciates this experience and will continue to assist in this endeavor.

According to Natalia Gherman, it is planned to hold a campaign to combat terrorism «Counter-Terrorism Week in New York» in the summer, which will widely cover the successful experience of Kyrgyzstan in repatriation of its citizens.

The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative expressed her hope that the upcoming election processes in the country would be held in an atmosphere of openness and transparency with the participation of all segments of the population.

In addition, she noted readiness to provide expert assistance in conducting an inventory of national legislation, cooperation in vaccinating the population against coronavirus infection and suggested considering the possibility of creating a joint council of Kyrgyzstan and the UN on human rights.