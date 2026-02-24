10:53
Minister Kulubaev invites UN Secretary-General to attend World Nomad Games

On February 23, as part of the high-level segment of the Conference on Disarmament, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. The two sides discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation.

According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan, support for the key role of the UN in strengthening peace and responding to global challenges was reaffirmed at the meeting, along with a commitment to further constructive engagement.

Particular attention was paid to the UN80 initiative, aimed at increasing the effectiveness and modernization of the organization. Support for ongoing reforms and a willingness to cooperate in their implementation were emphasized. The Kyrgyz side’s active engagement with UN agencies in Kyrgyzstan was noted.

In addition, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan announced holding of the SCO summit and the 6th World Nomad Games scheduled for 2026, as well as preparations for the Bishkek+25 summit in 2027. In this regard, Kulubaev invited the UN Secretary-General to visit the Kyrgyz Republic to participate in these events.
