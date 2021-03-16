At least 79 children returned to Kyrgyzstan from Iraq

At least 79 children have been returned to their homeland, Kyrgyzstan, from Iraq. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to the ministry, the campaign took place within Meerim humanitarian mission.

The special plane from Iraq arrived in the republic today. The Foreign Ministry clarifies that the humanitarian mission, aimed at rescuing children in an extremely dangerous situation for life and health, and who have the right to protection from the state, is the first repatriation event of this nature and scale.

«As part of a whole range of measures, including serious preparatory work for repatriation, after lengthy negotiations with the Iraqi side at the end of February 2021, an advance working group was sent to the Republic of Iraq with a humanitarian mission to carry out appropriate measures to organize the return of the children to their homeland,» the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The children were returned with the consent of their mothers who remained in Iraq, and expression of the will of their relatives in Kyrgyzstan to take the children into families for their upbringing. The government promises to help the returned children and carry out measures for their soonest rehabilitation, reintegration and return to a safe and peaceful life.

The repatriation was supported by the representative offices of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in the cities of Bishkek and Baghdad and the Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan.