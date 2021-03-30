12:51
USD 84.78
EUR 99.75
RUB 1.12
English

Ombudsman asks Prosecutor General to release sick Farid Niyazov

Employees of the Ombudsman’s office visited pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek and talked with detainees, including the former head of the Presidential Executive Office Farid Niyazov. Press service of the Institute of Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan reports.

On March 3, case conference of doctors from the National Center for Cardiology and Therapy established the diagnosis of the person under investigation — 3rd degree hypertension. As human rights activists note with reference to doctors, it is included in the list of serious diseases that prevent detention of suspects and accused. It was approved by a government decree dated June 20, 2018. The conclusion of doctors gives grounds for changing the measure of restraint for Farid Niyazov.

Ombudsman Tokon Mamytov appealed to the Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev with a request to consider the issue and make a decision within the framework of the legislation.

Criminal case was opened on the fact of the riots on October 9, 2020. The accused are Almazbek Atambayev, Farid Niyazov and the former deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov.

After the October events in 2020, the previously detained politicians were released from custody, including Atambayev and Niyazov. On October 9, they participated in a march and a rally on Ala-Too square, which ended in riots: supporters of Sadyr Japarov threw stones at the protesters. Farid Niyazov is also a defendant in the case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019.
link: https://24.kg/english/188117/
views: 68
Print
Related
Farid Niyazov calls Sooronbai Jeenbekov ‘Atambayev's biggest mistake’
Farid Niyazov remanded in custody until April 7
Parents of disabled children ask Ombudsman to help with solving urgent problems
Mass riots: Preventive measure extended for Farid Niyazov and Kanat Sagymbaev
Institute of Ombudsman to launch chatbot in two languages in Telegram
Riots in Bishkek: Detention of Farid Niyazov extended
Ombudsman asks Venice Commission to review new Constitution
Farid Niyazov placed in pretrial detention center until December 10
Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released
Farid Niyazov detained for staging mass riots
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan
Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women
30 March, Tuesday
12:44
COVID-19: 7,000 Chinese working in Kyrgyzstan want to get vaccinated COVID-19: 7,000 Chinese working in Kyrgyzstan want to g...
12:26
Ombudsman asks Prosecutor General to release sick Farid Niyazov
12:18
Referendum: Voter checklist includes 3,601,000 people
11:21
First day of vaccination against COVID-19: 100 people receive 1st dose
10:48
Osh city marks World Theater Day