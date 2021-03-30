Ombudsman asks Prosecutor General to release sick Farid Niyazov

Employees of the Ombudsman’s office visited pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek and talked with detainees, including the former head of the Presidential Executive Office Farid Niyazov. Press service of the Institute of Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan reports.

On March 3, case conference of doctors from the National Center for Cardiology and Therapy established the diagnosis of the person under investigation — 3rd degree hypertension. As human rights activists note with reference to doctors, it is included in the list of serious diseases that prevent detention of suspects and accused. It was approved by a government decree dated June 20, 2018. The conclusion of doctors gives grounds for changing the measure of restraint for Farid Niyazov.

Ombudsman Tokon Mamytov appealed to the Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev with a request to consider the issue and make a decision within the framework of the legislation.

Criminal case was opened on the fact of the riots on October 9, 2020. The accused are Almazbek Atambayev, Farid Niyazov and the former deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov.

After the October events in 2020, the previously detained politicians were released from custody, including Atambayev and Niyazov. On October 9, they participated in a march and a rally on Ala-Too square, which ended in riots: supporters of Sadyr Japarov threw stones at the protesters. Farid Niyazov is also a defendant in the case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019.