International group to assess effectiveness of Kyrgyzstan's Ombudsman Institute

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov met with representatives of international groups assessing the effectiveness of the Ombudsman Institute, as well as well-known human rights defenders and experts from New Zealand, Australia, the Maldives, Nepal and Switzerland. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to it, the visit took place as part of an initiative to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the potential of the Ombudsman Institute. It is aimed at increasing the effectiveness of this key national human rights body.

«The issues of institutional development of the Ombudsman’s Office, its role in the system of ensuring and protecting human rights, as well as interaction with government bodies and civil society institutions were discussed. Particular attention was paid to the need to further strengthen the country’s human rights mechanisms in accordance with international standards and best world practices,» the statement says.

The parties confirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening cooperation in order to improve the effectiveness of human rights institutions and promote human rights in the Kyrgyz Republic.
