Ombudsman's Institute receives new Chevrolet Cobalt vehicles

Kanybek Tumanbaev, Head of the Presidential Affairs Department of Kyrgyzstan, presented new official vehicles to the Ombudsman’s Institute. The Ombudsman’s press service reported.

Nine million soms were allocated for the purchase of nine Chevrolet Cobalt vehicles.

The special vehicles will be distributed among regional offices in six regions of the country.

Ombudsperson Jamilya Jamanbaeva emphasized that the new vehicles will significantly improve the effectiveness of human rights protection. This will allow employees to respond promptly to citizen requests, travel more frequently to remote areas of the country, and ensure comprehensive protection of human rights and freedoms at the local level.

In recent years, the Institute of Ombudsman has been actively working to strengthen its regional offices. In addition to purchasing vehicles, the authorities are renovating offices and organizing professional development courses for employees.