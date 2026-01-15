Ombudsperson reports violations at temporary detention center for foreigners

The Ombudsperson of Kyrgyzstan Jamilya Jamanbaeva reported serious violations of the rights of foreign citizens at the temporary detention center for foreigners and stateless persons in Chui region, located on the grounds of the former Gansi military base. The Ombudsperson’s press service reported.

According to it, staff of the Ombudsman’s Institute were twice denied access to the center, which is a direct violation of the constitutional law «On the Akyikatchi (Ombudsman) of the Kyrgyz Republic.» These facts are considered alarming, indicating a possible cover-up of violations.

Following the intervention of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Military Prosecutor’s Office, monitoring was carried out on November 3, 2025. The inspection revealed unsatisfactory detention conditions, including a lack of heating in most premises, malfunctioning air conditioners, closed indoor toilets, the use of outdoor portable toilets, and temporary shower facilities set up in tents.

In addition, detained foreign nationals reportedly prepare food outdoors, are not provided with adequate meals, and are denied access to communication and legal assistance. Their mobile phones have been confiscated, and they have no opportunity to contact lawyers, relatives, or interpreters. This, the Ombudsperson noted, violates the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Law «On State-Guaranteed Legal Aid.»

Following the monitoring visit, the Ombudsperson submitted an appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers demanding that the violations be addressed. However, in December 2025, during a repeat attempt to conduct an inspection, staff of the Ombudsman’s Institute were again obstructed and told that additional authorization was required. The materials have been resubmitted to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The Ombudsman’s Institute has called on the Ministry of Internal Affairs to take action against officials who obstruct the lawful activities of the Ombudsperson and hinder transparency in the operation of the detention center.