Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan opposes creation of Migrant Ombudsperson post

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic opposed the idea of establishing an Ombudsperson position to protect the rights of migrants. Akiykatchi (Ombudsman) Jamila Jamanbaeva said at a session of the Parliament on September 18.

After the report «On the State of Human and Civil Rights in 2024» was presented, MP Talant Mamytov asked how the Ombudsperson views the introduction of a Migrant Ombudsperson position.

«This issue was raised after the 2023 report as well. We sent a letter to the Foreign Ministry to ask whether it would be appropriate. Their response was that it was not advisable and that the ministry was handling the situation on its own,» Jamila Jamanbaeva told the deputy.

However, Talant Mamytov disagreed with the Foreign Ministry’s position, arguing that a dedicated Ombudsperson is necessary to protect the rights of migrants, especially in Russia.
