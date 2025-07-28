Ombudsperson is urged to monitor detention of 4 Iranian citizens in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan’s Ombudsperson, Jamilya Jamanbaeva, met with Gholam Hossein Yadegari, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, issues of human rights protection, as well as the possibilities of cooperation between the national human rights institutions of the two countries were discussed. Jamilya Jamanbaeva acquainted the Ambassador with the activities of the Institute of Ombudsman, the international relations of the institution and the participation of the Ombudsperson in regional and international human rights organizations.

Gholam Hossein Yadegari reported that a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic accused of an economic crime is currently being held in an Iranian prison. He also noted that an Iranian citizen, previously convicted in Kyrgyzstan, was recently extradited to his homeland to continue serving his sentence.

«There are a number of agreements between our countries, within the framework of which cooperation is carried out in the legal and judicial spheres. An agreement signed between the Interior Ministries of the two countries recently entered into force, which allows for direct interaction on these issues. These documents are the basis for our cooperation in the legal field,» the Ambassador noted.

In addition, he asked the Ombudsperson to assist in ensuring the rights of four Iranian citizens recently detained in the Kyrgyz Republic. According to the Ambassador, two of them were summoned for questioning as witnesses in a case related to an economic crime and were immediately detained.

Two more citizens of Iran are suspected of committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 208 «Extortion» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Institute of Ombudsman will send employees to the pretrial detention center to monitor the conditions of detention and health of the detained Iranian citizens.