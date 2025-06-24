11:00
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Representatives of U.S. Commission on Religious Freedom visit Ombudsman’s office

The Chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom Vicky Hartzler and Vice Chair Asif Mahmood met with the Ombudsperson of Kyrgyzstan Jamilya Jamanbaeva. The press service of the Ombudsman reported.

They discussed issues of observing the right to freedom of religion, as well as the implementation of the new law on religion, which entered into force on February 1, 2025.

Jamilya Jamanbaeva noted that the principles of freedom of belief, equality before the law and the inadmissibility of discrimination on religious grounds are an integral part of state policy in the field of human rights in Kyrgyzstan.

Vicky Hartzler expressed concern about possible restrictions on the activities of small religious groups after the adoption of the new Law «On Freedom of Religion and Religious Associations».

«Religious organizations with a small number of parishioners may not be able to continue to operate in Kyrgyzstan, since the law requires at least 500 people to register,» she noted.

Vicky Hartzler also reported that in some regions of Kyrgyzstan local authorities are preventing the re-registration of individual religious organizations. And according to the law, they are required to re-register within two years.

«However, after meeting with you, I have hope that religious minorities will still have an opportunity to freely practice their faith,» the Chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said.

In turn, the Vice Chair of the commission, Asif Mahmood, drew attention to the activities of religious educational institutions. According to him, extremist ideas may be spread in some madrassas, which poses a potential threat to state security.

Jamilya Jamanbaeva reported that the institute plans to monitor boarding religious educational institutions this year.

There are 4,363 registered religious organizations in Kyrgyzstan, of which 3,966 are Islamic, 391 are Christian, as well as several Buddhist, Jewish and Baha’i organizations.
link: https://24.kg/english/333870/
views: 108
Print
Related
International group to assess effectiveness of Kyrgyzstan's Ombudsman Institute
Ombudsman’s Institute completes major overhaul of historic building
Ombudsperson visits Ene Uyu Resource Center for Mothers and Children
Kyrgyzstan to update law on Ombudsman
Detention of Kyrgyz teacher in Turkey: Ombudsman asks to ensure teacher’s rights
Ombudsman Institute staff visit Tilekmat Kurenov in pretrial detention facility
Ombudspersons of Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss mass detention of Kyrgyzstanis
State Commission for Religious Affairs transformed into National Agency
Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce limit on number of mosques and temples
Kyrgyzstan to establish database of foreign religious educational institutions
Popular
International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India
Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement
Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador
963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company 963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company
24 June, Tuesday
10:57
Sports Tourism World Championship: Kyrgyzstan takes second place Sports Tourism World Championship: Kyrgyzstan takes sec...
10:40
Kyrgyzstani Emir Emilov wins silver at Asian Wrestling Championship (U17)
10:35
Representatives of U.S. Commission on Religious Freedom visit Ombudsman’s office
10:18
Kyrgyzstani Alkham Abdirasulov becomes Asian wrestling champion (U17)
10:10
Kyrgyzstan’s team wins silver medals at CIS Show Jumping Championship
23 June, Monday
17:47
New military town for Boru special forces unit opened in Batken region