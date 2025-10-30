Ombudsperson of Kyrgyzstan opposes return of death penalty

Kyrgyzstan’s Ombudsperson Jamilya Jamanbaeva has spoken out against the initiative to reinstate the death penalty. According to the press service of the Akyikatchy (Ombudsperson) Institute, she made the statement during a meeting with Antje Grawe, UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan, and Matilda Bogner, Regional Representative of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Central Asia.

Jamanbaeva noted that, according to Interior Ministry data, number of crimes against women and children increase by 30 percent annually.

«We understand the public’s emotional response to tragic cases of violence, but we believe that reinstating the death penalty will not solve the problem. It is necessary to improve the quality of investigations, ensure the inevitability of punishment, and strengthen crime prevention measures,» the Ombudsperson noted.

She told that in 2023, the Ombudsperson’s Institute expressed its position on the reinstatement of the death penalty, when a group of parliament members initiated an appeal to the Constitutional Court to review the ban on this capital punishment.

Jamilya Jamanbaeva emphasized that the position of the Ombudsperson’s Institute remains unchanged: reinstating the death penalty contradicts Kyrgyzstan’s international obligations, specifically the provisions of the Second Optional Protocol, aimed at the abolition of the death penalty, which the country ratified in 2010.

Representatives of the UN system expressed support for the Ombudsperson’s position. They noted that reinstating the death penalty not only contradicts the country’s international obligations but could also negatively impact its international image as a state committed to protecting human rights.

President Sadyr Japarov proposed reinstating the death penalty for particularly serious crimes against children and women. The initiative was prompted by the murder of 17-year-old Aisuluu Mukasheva, who was abducted and raped on September 27. This tragedy sparked widespread public outcry.

Amendments to the Constitution providing for the introduction of the death penalty in the country have already been submitted for public discussion.

The Kyrgyz Republic also plans to withdraw its ratification of the UN Protocol on the Abolition of the Death Penalty.