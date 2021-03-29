Center of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow

Water supply of one district in Bishkek will be suspended tomorrow. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The reason for the shutdown is maintenance and repair work at Kok-Zhar water intake and at city water supply networks in preparation for the spring-summer period.

The area bounded by Frunze, Tugolbai Ata, Ibraimov and Panfilov Streets will have no cold water tomorrow, March 30, from 9.00 to 18.00.

Bishkek Vodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks the townspeople to stock up on drinking water.