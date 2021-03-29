21:32
USD 84.80
EUR 99.97
RUB 1.12
English

Center of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow

Water supply of one district in Bishkek will be suspended tomorrow. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The reason for the shutdown is maintenance and repair work at Kok-Zhar water intake and at city water supply networks in preparation for the spring-summer period.

The area bounded by Frunze, Tugolbai Ata, Ibraimov and Panfilov Streets will have no cold water tomorrow, March 30, from 9.00 to 18.00.

Bishkek Vodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks the townspeople to stock up on drinking water.
link: https://24.kg/english/188047/
views: 97
Print
Related
Some districts in Bishkek have no cold water today
Three residential areas in Bishkek to have no cold water today
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Jalal-Abad microdistricts left without water
Residents of Uzgen complain about lack of water and electricity
Dzhal microdistrict has no hot water today
Cold water supply to be suspended in center of Bishkek tomorrow
Two housing estates in Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
Two housing estates in Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
Three housing estates in Bishkek have no water today
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on supply of electricity Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on supply of electricity
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Uzbekistan
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers
29 March, Monday
20:31
Center of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow Center of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
20:25
Kyrgyzstan bans export of ferrous metal scrap
20:18
Assistant to Kurmanbek Bakiyev's brother becomes Deputy Foreign Minister
18:48
Curfew imposed in Batken and Baken district of Kyrgyzstan
18:37
Russian airline opens charter flights to Bishkek