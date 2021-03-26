12:22
School to be built in Ak-Ordo residential area

New school will be built in Ak-Ordo residential area. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The general education organization is designed for 750 students in one shift — these are 23 grades.

«It will be a three-storey building, consisting of three blocks: an educational building, a sports hall and an assembly hall,» the City Hall said.

The tender will be held through the Public and State Capital Construction Department. The primary estimated cost of construction is 195,959,079 soms. The source of funding is the city budget.

The Bishkek City Hall reported earlier that a new school would be built in Altyn-Ordo residential area (for 480 students), and a new kindergarten (for 140 children) — in Dordoi residential area. In addition, construction of kindergartens continues in Kelechek and Archa-Beshik residential areas.
