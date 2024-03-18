12:07
Tuberculosis detected in 107 people for two months in Bishkek

Tuberculosis was detected in 107 people, including nine children under 14 years old in Bishkek for two months. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

According to its data, for the same period last year, 97 cases were detected, that is, there is an increase in the incidence of tuberculosis by 5.6 percent.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease, which is caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis and more often affects the lungs, but can affect all organs and tissues.

The infection is transmitted from a sick person by coughing, sneezing, and talking. Anyone can get infected with tuberculosis, regardless of age and social status.

Signs of the disease are:

  • Prolonged cough for more than two weeks;
  • General malaise;
  • Sweating, especially at night;
  • Weakness, fatigue;
  • Weight loss;
  • In later stages, shortness of breath, chest pain, and hemoptysis may occur.

If you or your family member shows symptoms of tuberculosis, see your family doctor immediately and without delay.

Tuberculosis is curable and preventable if all treatment conditions are met.

Transmission of tuberculosis can be prevented if you are examined as soon as possible after the onset of symptoms and start adequate (correct) treatment immediately.

Violation of the treatment regimen leads to the formation of drug-resistant TB, which is more difficult and time-consuming to treat.

Do not self-medicate. The earlier the disease is detected, the less damage will be done to the organism, the sooner and more fully you can be cured, the less is the risk of transmitting the infection to surrounding people.

According to preliminary data from the National Phthisiology Center, there is a decrease in the incidence of tuberculosis in Kyrgyzstan. At least 4,170 new cases and relapses of tuberculosis were registered (59.8 per 100,000 people) in 2023, which is 426 cases less than in the same period of 2022.
link: https://24.kg/english/289250/
views: 174
