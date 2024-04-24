Servicemen of Kyrgyzstan to be able to privatize service housing

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Amendments to Some Legislative Acts of the Kyrgyz Republic» (the Housing Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On the Status of Servicemen»)«. The press service of the head of state reported.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on March 13.

«The purpose is the realization of the state-guaranteed right of servicemen with length of service of 20 calendar years and more to privatize the service housing provided to them,» the press service noted.

In particular, Part 1 of Article 59 of the Housing Code (privatization of service residential premises) is supplemented with a paragraph, according to which privatization of service residential premises is allowed in exceptional cases by direct sale for ownership, including to military personnel with a length of service of 20 calendar years and more.

In addition, Article 12 of the Law «On the Status of Military Personnel» has been amended.

— Part 13 is set out in a new wording, according to which servicemen, who have been transferred to the reserve or retired due to age, health, staff reduction, family and other important circumstances and who have served 20 calendar years or more, as well as family members of a serviceman who were killed or died in the performance of military service, the service apartments occupied or provided to them at their chosen place of residence are transferred into personal ownership free of charge;

— The law was supplemented by Part 23, according to which military servicemen with a length of service of 20 calendar years or more have the right to privatize the service apartments provided to them through direct sale.