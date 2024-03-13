12:20
Tuberculosis detected among students in Bishkek school No. 67

Tuberculosis was detected among students in Bishkek school-gymnasium No. 67, the second shift was temporarily transferred to online classes. Readers informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, specialists from the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance carried out sanitary treatment of all the school premises.

The capital’s City Hall confirmed the information. According to officials, on March 7, the school received a sanitary order regarding the detection of tuberculosis in a student. The school administration held a parent meeting for the corresponding class with the participation of the district health worker.

«The school switched to two-day online learning from March 11. On March 12, disinfection measures were carried out at the educational organization. The school administration took control of the issue of X-raying students and teachers of the school with whom the sick person had contact,» the City Hall told 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data of the National Phthisiology Center, the incidence of tuberculosis among children decreased in Kyrgyzstan. It reached 11.9 cases per 100,00 people (in 2022 this rate was 14.5). But the incidence among teenagers increased to 41.2 per 100,000 people compared to 29.8 in 2022.
link: https://24.kg/english/288867/
