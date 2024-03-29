13:45
USD 89.47
EUR 96.56
RUB 0.97
English

Schoolgirl diagnosed with tuberculosis in Mailuu-Suu

The prosecutor’s office revealed an irresponsible attitude towards the health and safety of children in Mailuu-Suu town.

It was found out that on February 20, 2024, a 11th grade student of secondary school No. 1 contacted the Family Doctors Grout No. 3 with suspected tuberculosis.

However, the attending physician, despite the patient’s severe symptoms of tuberculosis, did not take immediate measures to confirm the diagnosis in a timely manner.

The doctor, having received on March 5 the X-ray report of the patient about tuberculosis with suspicion of its open form, did not send an emergency notification about the incident to the Nooken Center for Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance within the period established by law.

On February 29, the patient’s attending physician also issued a certificate of student’s ability to work without her appearance and examination.

The city prosecutor’s office initiated administrative proceedings. The court imposed a fine of 10,000 soms.

In addition, the fact of neglect of the health and safety of children by the school administration and assistant parasitologist, which was expressed in the failure to take timely quarantine measures, was revealed.

The prosecutor’s office submitted acts of prosecutorial response to the relevant government bodies.

Earlier it was reported that tuberculosis was detected in students of Bishkek school No. 67.
link: https://24.kg/english/290223/
views: 119
Print
Related
Tuberculosis detected in 107 people for two months in Bishkek
Tuberculosis detected among students in Bishkek school No. 67
Tuberculosis incidence decreases in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to receive $27 million from Global Fund to treat tuberculosis
Kyrgyzstan needs up to 500 million soms per year to treat tuberculosis and HIV
National Phthisiology Center receives medical equipment from Japan
Increase in tuberculosis incidence registered in Kyrgyzstan
Increase in incidence of tuberculosis registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2022
Teacher at school No. 33 in Bishkek diagnosed with tuberculosis
Family Medicine Centers of Bishkek receive equipment for treatment of TB
Popular
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported
Agricultural census to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 Agricultural census to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Structure of electricity consumption changes in Kyrgyzstan Structure of electricity consumption changes in Kyrgyzstan
Differential electricity tariff planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan Differential electricity tariff planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
29 March, Friday
13:22
Land amnesty among dacha communities starts in Chui region Land amnesty among dacha communities starts in Chui reg...
13:06
Amnesty International Secretary General calls to veto restrictive NGO law
12:59
Three boxers from Kyrgyzstan win bronze at Oil Countries World Cup
12:49
Strong wind: 10 people injured, 154 objects damaged
12:30
Schoolgirl diagnosed with tuberculosis in Mailuu-Suu