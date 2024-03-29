Schoolgirl diagnosed with tuberculosis in Mailuu-Suu

The prosecutor’s office revealed an irresponsible attitude towards the health and safety of children in Mailuu-Suu town.

It was found out that on February 20, 2024, a 11th grade student of secondary school No. 1 contacted the Family Doctors Grout No. 3 with suspected tuberculosis.

However, the attending physician, despite the patient’s severe symptoms of tuberculosis, did not take immediate measures to confirm the diagnosis in a timely manner.

The doctor, having received on March 5 the X-ray report of the patient about tuberculosis with suspicion of its open form, did not send an emergency notification about the incident to the Nooken Center for Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance within the period established by law.

On February 29, the patient’s attending physician also issued a certificate of student’s ability to work without her appearance and examination.

The city prosecutor’s office initiated administrative proceedings. The court imposed a fine of 10,000 soms.

In addition, the fact of neglect of the health and safety of children by the school administration and assistant parasitologist, which was expressed in the failure to take timely quarantine measures, was revealed.

The prosecutor’s office submitted acts of prosecutorial response to the relevant government bodies.

Earlier it was reported that tuberculosis was detected in students of Bishkek school No. 67.