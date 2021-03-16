17:13
U.S. praises repatriation of 79 Kyrgyz children from Iraq

The United States of America welcomes repatriation of 79 children from Iraq by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic. Statement by the U.S. Embassy says.

The repatriation will give these young people an opportunity to live a normal life in their home country.

«The government of Kyrgyzstan is commendable for their commitment to helping the returned children and taking all measures for their soonest rehabilitation, reintegration into society and return to a safe and peaceful life. We also acknowledge the significant efforts made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Social Development and other government agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic with the support of partners in Iraq, including UNICEF, to successfully return these children to the republic. Central Asia has repatriated more of its citizens from Syria and Iraq than any other region in the world,» the statement says.

The U.S. called on other countries around the world to follow the example of Kyrgyzstan and other Central Asian countries that have made progress in repatriation of their citizens from conflict zones.
