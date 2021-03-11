16:27
USD 84.80
EUR 100.88
RUB 1.15
English

Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov meets Sadyr Japarov at Tashkent airport

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in the Republic of Uzbekistan. Presidential press service reported.

The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov met the head of Kyrgyzstan at Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport. The state flags of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are hung on the flagpoles of the airport, a carpet is laid out, and the guard of honor is lined up.

During the visit, the President Sadyr Japarov will hold bilateral talks with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and other high-ranking officials.
link: https://24.kg/english/186108/
views: 130
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Uzbekistan
Sadyr Japarov: Various extremist movements undermined value of Islam
Authorized capital of Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund to amount to $50 million
Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda
Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Uzbekistan announced
Sadyr Japarov: Reputation of judges fell to unprecedented level
First Lady of Kyrgyzstan visits rehabilitation center
Sadyr Japarov's Facebook page hacked
President Sadyr Japarov completes state visit to Kazakhstan
Popular
Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda
Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22 Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22
Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek
11 March, Thursday
16:24
No harassment at work: Labor Code planned to be amended in Kyrgyzstan No harassment at work: Labor Code planned to be amended...
15:41
Ten people hospitalized, two die of botulism in Kara-Suu district of Kyrgyzstan
15:22
School burns down in Kara-Kuldzha district of Kyrgyzstan
15:08
Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov meets Sadyr Japarov at Tashkent airport
15:01
European Union donates PCR test kits to Kyrgyzstan