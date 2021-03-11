Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov meets Sadyr Japarov at Tashkent airport

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in the Republic of Uzbekistan. Presidential press service reported.

The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov met the head of Kyrgyzstan at Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport. The state flags of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are hung on the flagpoles of the airport, a carpet is laid out, and the guard of honor is lined up.

During the visit, the President Sadyr Japarov will hold bilateral talks with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and other high-ranking officials.