13:24
USD 84.80
EUR 100.88
RUB 1.15
English

New head of State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Aida Tologonova was elected the new Chairwoman of the Board of State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan. The company’s press service reported.

Members of the Board of Directors of State Mortgage Company JSC held a meeting yesterday. They elected Tologonova Aida Beishenalievna as the new Chairwoman of the Board of the company. Ex-chairwoman of the Board Elmira Abzhaparova was relieved of her post on the basis of submitted letter of resignation.

«Aida Tologonova has extensive experience of work for the State Tax Service, the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption, as well as at private structures as a financier and an accountant,» the company said.
link: https://24.kg/english/186084/
views: 95
Print
Related
New directors of Civil Aviation Agency, Kyrgyzaeronavigatsiya appointed
New plenipotentiary representative of Government in Chui region appointed
Armed Forces Colonel appointed First Assistant Secretary of Security Council
New Country Director of Asian Development Bank for Kyrgyzstan appointed
New Plenipotentiary Representative of Government in Talas region appointed
New head of Government's press service appointed
World Champion becomes head of Specialized School of Olympic Reserve
Azis Kudaibergenov appointed judge of Administrative Court of Naryn region
Samat Nasirdinov appointed head of National Statistical Committee
New director of Electric Stations OJSC appointed
Popular
Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda
Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22 Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22
Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek
11 March, Thursday
13:20
Parliamentary deputies support holding of referendum on April 11 Parliamentary deputies support holding of referendum on...
13:06
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 117.9 million people globally
12:46
New head of State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan appointed
12:38
Kyrgyzstanis staying abroad to be able to get necessary certificates remotely
12:27
Kyrgyzstanis sell their votes regardless of income