New head of State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Aida Tologonova was elected the new Chairwoman of the Board of State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan. The company’s press service reported.

Members of the Board of Directors of State Mortgage Company JSC held a meeting yesterday. They elected Tologonova Aida Beishenalievna as the new Chairwoman of the Board of the company. Ex-chairwoman of the Board Elmira Abzhaparova was relieved of her post on the basis of submitted letter of resignation.

«Aida Tologonova has extensive experience of work for the State Tax Service, the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption, as well as at private structures as a financier and an accountant,» the company said.