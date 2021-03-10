34 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,640 in total

At least 34 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 24 people got infected in Bishkek, 10— in Chui region.

In total, 86,640 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.