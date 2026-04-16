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Kyrgyzstan launches call center for agricultural producers

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan announces the launch of a specialized call center for farmers and agricultural producers. The new service is designed to provide prompt information, practical assistance, and direct communication with the ministry.

The opening of the call center will allow farmers to receive accurate information about ongoing government programs and address agricultural issues. Consultations are provided in key areas:

  • government support (preferential loans, subsidies, leasing);
  • water resources and irrigation;
  • crop production, plant protection, and quarantine;
  • livestock, veterinary, and breeding;
  • product processing, storage, certification, and export.

For the convenience of citizens, the short number 1210 is available. Calls are free throughout the Kyrgyz Republic and are accessible from all mobile operators. The call center works on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The launch of the call center is part of the ministry’s efforts to improve the accessibility of government services and develop digital tools in the agricultural sector.
link: https://24.kg/english/370628/
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