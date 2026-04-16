 Kadamdzhai Antimony Plant OJSC undergoes environmental modernization

On April 13, Maksat Tentimishov, Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Yekaterinburg, received Alexey Kabanov, CEO of Voyager.

During the meeting, the company’s CEO expressed gratitude to the Consulate General for its assistance, which resulted in the restart of production at Kadamdzhai Antimony Plant OJSC.

Since early March, the company has implemented a series of measures aimed at restoring operations, including equipment modernization, relaunching production capacity, improving working conditions, and gradually building a new workforce, a statement from the Consulate General says.

Special attention has been paid to environmental modernization of production and ensuring a stable production cycle. The plant has now achieved sustainable operations, creating new jobs for the local population.

The parties also discussed the results of the recent visit of the business mission of Sverdlovsk region to the Kyrgyz Republic (March 17-21). During the event, Voyager company presented the Kadamdzhai Industrial Cluster project to government agencies and outlined prospects for its further development.

Maksat Tentimishov, in turn, emphasized the importance of the project for the industrial development of the Kyrgyz Republic and confirmed his readiness to provide comprehensive assistance in its further promotion.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue close contacts and cooperation on the restoration of the antimony plant’s full operations.