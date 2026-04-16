Kyrgyzstan will abolish regions and districts, creating 20 okrugs — President

Regions and districts will be abolished in Kyrgyzstan, and 20 okrugs will be created in their place. President Sadyr Japarov announced the second stage of administrative reform at a meeting with residents of Nookat district.

According to him, there are currently 44 districts and 33 cities in the republic.

«Regions and districts will be abolished, leaving 20 okrugs—in other words, there will be 20 regions. We will get there. But there is still time for this, three-four years,» the head of state shared his plans.

He noted that one okrug will first be created as a pilot project for two-three years to see how it will be managed. The main criterion is whether it can become self-sufficient without relying on republican subsidies. If the project proves successful, the regions and districts will be permanently abolished, and the country will be divided into okrugs.

Sadyr Japarov stated that the first stage of the administrative-territorial reform was successful.

Over the two years of administrative-territorial reform, the number of aiyl aimaks in the Kyrgyz Republic has decreased from 452 to 231.