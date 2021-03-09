Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Uzbekistan announced

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay his first official visit to Uzbekistan on March 11-12. Mass media of the neighboring republic report with reference to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev.

«The President intends to pay a visit to Uzbekistan approximately on March 11-12,» the head of the Foreign Ministry told reporters.

Earlier Sadyr Japarov visited the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It is known that he plans visits to China and Tajikistan in the near future.