09:50
USD 84.80
EUR 101.16
RUB 1.14
English

Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Uzbekistan announced

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay his first official visit to Uzbekistan on March 11-12. Mass media of the neighboring republic report with reference to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev.

«The President intends to pay a visit to Uzbekistan approximately on March 11-12,» the head of the Foreign Ministry told reporters.

Earlier Sadyr Japarov visited the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It is known that he plans visits to China and Tajikistan in the near future.
link: https://24.kg/english/185737/
views: 58
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov: Reputation of judges fell to unprecedented level
First Lady of Kyrgyzstan visits rehabilitation center
Sadyr Japarov's Facebook page hacked
President Sadyr Japarov completes state visit to Kazakhstan
Sadyr Japarov urges Kazakhstan's businessmen to invest in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov recites poem in Kazakh at meeting with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Nurlan Nigmatulin
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Kazakhstan: What documents signed in Nur-Sultan
Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev adopt joint statement
Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hold talks
Popular
Implementation of presidential decree to reduce pressure on business Implementation of presidential decree to reduce pressure on business
Kumtor employees address open letter to President of Kyrgyzstan Kumtor employees address open letter to President of Kyrgyzstan
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Index of Economic Freedom 2021 Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Index of Economic Freedom 2021
9 March, Tuesday
09:43
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many district...
09:39
Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Uzbekistan announced
09:31
Peaceful march for women's rights held in Bishkek
6 March, Saturday
16:08
Implementation of presidential decree to reduce pressure on business
14:04
Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Index of Economic Freedom 2021
13:25
Smuggling of goods revealed in south of Kyrgyzstan
12:46
EAEU to develop technical regulations for nicotine-containing products
12:40
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours