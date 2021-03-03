USA deeply concerned by release of crime boss Kamchybek Kolbaev

The United States is deeply concerned by the release of transnational organized crime boss Kamchybek Kolbaev. The U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Donald Lu stated.

«Kamchybek Kolbaev’s drug trafficking network poisons children across Central Asia, Russia, and Europe, which is why the U.S. Department of State has offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the disruption of his criminal network,» the U.S. Ambassador declared.

In a recent meeting with the leadership of the State Committee for National Security, Ambassador Lu repeated the U.S. commitment to support the efforts of Kyrgyz law enforcement to investigate and prosecute Kolbaev.

He also conveyed Washington’s intention to increase the award offered for the disruption of Kolbaev’s criminal network, and to create an improved mechanism to allow Kyrgyz citizens to collect this reward in order to assist the Kyrgyz government to rid the country of the threat posed by Kolbaev’s crime syndicate.

The day before, the Bishkek City Court released the crime boss on his own recognizance not to leave the city. The State Committee for National Security explained why the preventive measure was changed for Kolbaev.

«The amount of damage within another criminal case under investigation by the State Committee for National Security against Kamchybek Asanbek on the fact of money laundering is more than 250 million soms. The suspect’s relatives have transferred 49.6 million soms to the deposit account. Kamchybek Asanbek must pay the rest of the amount to the state budget by the end of April 2021,» the State Committee for National Security said.

Kamchi Kolbaev was detained on October 21. He was handed a notice of suspicion under the Article «Creation of criminal organization or participation in it» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court, the crime lord was placed in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security until the end of the investigation.