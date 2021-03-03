19:06
USD 84.81
EUR 101.79
RUB 1.14
English

USA deeply concerned by release of crime boss Kamchybek Kolbaev

The United States is deeply concerned by the release of transnational organized crime boss Kamchybek Kolbaev. The U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Donald Lu stated.

«Kamchybek Kolbaev’s drug trafficking network poisons children across Central Asia, Russia, and Europe, which is why the U.S. Department of State has offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the disruption of his criminal network,» the U.S. Ambassador declared.

In a recent meeting with the leadership of the State Committee for National Security, Ambassador Lu repeated the U.S. commitment to support the efforts of Kyrgyz law enforcement to investigate and prosecute Kolbaev.

He also conveyed Washington’s intention to increase the award offered for the disruption of Kolbaev’s criminal network, and to create an improved mechanism to allow Kyrgyz citizens to collect this reward in order to assist the Kyrgyz government to rid the country of the threat posed by Kolbaev’s crime syndicate.

The day before, the Bishkek City Court released the crime boss on his own recognizance not to leave the city. The State Committee for National Security explained why the preventive measure was changed for Kolbaev.

«The amount of damage within another criminal case under investigation by the State Committee for National Security against Kamchybek Asanbek on the fact of money laundering is more than 250 million soms. The suspect’s relatives have transferred 49.6 million soms to the deposit account. Kamchybek Asanbek must pay the rest of the amount to the state budget by the end of April 2021,» the State Committee for National Security said.

Kamchi Kolbaev was detained on October 21. He was handed a notice of suspicion under the Article «Creation of criminal organization or participation in it» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court, the crime lord was placed in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security until the end of the investigation.
link: https://24.kg/english/185339/
views: 98
Print
Related
Crime lord Kamchi Kolbaev released
Crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev to stay in prison colony 47 until March 22
US welcomes investigation and arrest of Raiymbek Matraimov
Donald Lu: Profession of journalist dangerous in Bishkek and in Washington
Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Russia and USA to be replaced
Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA
Kyrgyzstan congratulates Joe Biden on taking office as U.S. President
U.S. President Joe Biden removes visa restrictions on Kyrgyzstan
State Duma Chairman: USA should learn from Kyrgyzstan how to hold elections
California plans to invest in tourism in Issyk-Kul region
Popular
Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan
Ambassador of India to Kyrgyzstan: I would like to see more libraries in Bishkek Ambassador of India to Kyrgyzstan: I would like to see more libraries in Bishkek
3 March, Wednesday
18:35
USA deeply concerned by release of crime boss Kamchybek Kolbaev USA deeply concerned by release of crime boss Kamchybek...
18:15
Rally against plant not complying with environmental standards held in Osh
17:58
President Japarov meets with only manaschi in Kazakhstan
17:47
Bishkek marks National Flag Day
17:37
Pakistani businessmen invited to open shoe factory in Kyrgyzstan