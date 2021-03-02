Crime lord Kamchi Kolbaev released

Measure of restraint for the crime lord Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchi Kolbaev) was changed. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The Bishkek City Court released the crime boss on his own recognizance not to leave city.

Kamchi Kolbaev was detained on October 21. He was handed a notice of suspicion under the Article «Creation of criminal organization or participation in it» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court, the crime lord was placed in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security until the end of the investigation.