Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev adopt joint statement

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and the head of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev adopted a joint statement following the talks. Presidential press service reported.

During the talks, the heads of state discussed prospects for further strengthening strategic partnership and alliance, and exchanged views on topical issues on the regional and international agenda.

They note the importance of joint implementation of previously reached agreements, including following the state visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan on November 27, 2019.

In the context of the ongoing pandemic, they also noted the importance of stepping up joint efforts to combat the coronavirus. The Kyrgyz side expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its assistance and readiness to provide support and all possible aid, including humanitarian one.

Recognizing the need to comply with epidemiological requirements, the presidents note the importance of adopting coordinated measures for free movement and transit of citizens and vehicles across the territory of the two states.

They confirm the special importance of further expanding bilateral relations in the field of trade and economic cooperation, ensuring growth and diversification of the structure of mutual trade in goods and services.

The heads of state stress the need for a comprehensive expansion of business ties aimed at implementation of cooperation projects in industry, hydropower, fuel and energy complex, subsoil use, agriculture, the processing sector, logistics, road transport infrastructure and banking sector.

Kyrgyzstan expressed support for the priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the EAEU. In this context, the parties note the importance of forming common approaches within the framework of Eurasian economic integration, including in the development of measures aimed at unlocking the potential in full, without barriers, exemptions and restrictions, common markets for goods, services, capital and labor.

The parties discussed the possibilities of further development of the transport and transit potential of states, as well as implementation of joint projects in the field of digitalization and information exchange, including in the provision of public services.

In order to unlock the potential of cross-border cooperation, the parties confirm their interest in holding the Kyrgyz-Kazakh First Interregional Forum.

The governments have been instructed to accelerate creation of a logistics center on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border to ensure smooth movement of goods through the territory of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan within a single economic space.

They expressed mutual interest in constructive cooperation on the environmental and energy security of the Central Asian countries and integrated use of water and energy resources based on strategic partnership, trust, good neighborliness, equality and consideration of each other’s interests.

The parties also agree on the need to continue a constructive dialogue within the UN, OSCE, CIS, EAEU, SCO, CSTO, CCTS, OIC and other international organizations.

The Presidents noted the importance of the First European Union — Central Asia Economic Forum, which is planned in Kyrgyzstan in 2021, which will contribute to a more sustainable development of the economies of the Central Asian states.

The parties drew attention to the importance of building up joint efforts in the fight against international terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, and other challenges and threats to international security at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

Taking into account the cultural, historical and linguistic community of the two peoples, they confirm their commitment to further development of cooperation in the fields of science, education, health care, culture, tourism, sports and other fields. The parties intend to continue implementation of joint educational, scientific and technical programs.

They noted the importance of the upcoming anniversary events dedicated to celebration of the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

They expressed their readiness to promote holding of joint television projects, exhibitions, festivals and other cultural events, to consolidate efforts in order to preserve and promote the common historical and cultural heritage.

They stressed special importance of the agreements on erection of monuments to Manas and Chingiz Aitmatov in Nur-Sultan, as well as to Abai Kunanbaev in Bishkek in the near future.

Sadyr Japarov thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the entire Kazakh people for their hospitality and, in order to further develop comprehensive cooperation, invited the head of Kazakhstan to pay a return visit to Kyrgyzstan at a convenient time for him.