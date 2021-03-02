Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hold talks

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the head of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the state visit. Presidential press service reported.

Topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, as well as further prospects for joint interaction were discussed.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he was satisfied with the results of joint negotiations in a narrow format. According to him, the parties thoroughly discussed a number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda, determined the main directions for further interaction, and exchanged views on strengthening the dialogue within the framework of regional and international structures.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that there are no issues between the countries for which it would be impossible to find mutually acceptable solutions.

On the contrary, we expressed our intentions to promptly and constructively approach consideration of any aspects of our interaction. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

He noted that Kyrgyzstan, represented by Sadyr Japarov, confirmed his disposition to resolve all issues and implement the previously reached agreements.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assured that Kazakhstan remains firmly committed to the course of comprehensively deepening partnership and allied relations. He stressed that there have been no closer peoples than the Kyrgyz and the Kazakhs.

Sadyr Japarov noted that support of the brotherly Kazakh people was very important for Kyrgyzstan. According to him, over the years of independence, a solid foundation of bilateral relations between states has been laid and a high level of cooperation has been achieved. Kazakhstan is not only a close neighbor, but also a key strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan.

Sadyr Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan would continue to actively pursue a foreign policy aimed at deepening multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan for the benefit of both peoples. He added that a positive practice of constructive cooperation has developed between the two countries during the coronavirus pandemic in providing assistance to citizens of Kyrgyzstan, primarily in their return from other states to homeland.

The President said that he was sure that today’s negotiations would raise the interstate relations of the two countries to a new, qualitative stage of development, and the Kyrgyz-Kazakh strategic and allied relations would continue to deepen and expand.