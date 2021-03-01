19:38
Sadyr Japarov tells why he plans visit to Kazakhstan

«I plan a trip to Uzbekistan. In addition, there are plans to visit China and Turkey,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov told Kazinform media outlet.

According to him, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was one of the first to invite him to visit Kazakhstan. Sadyr Japarov promised to come. This is one of the reasons why he will visit this Central Asian state first.

«Secondly, we, the Kazakhs and Kyrgyz, are brotherly, neighboring countries. We have many common interests that unite us. Therefore, I am going to a brotherly, kindred country. Why was the first trip to Russia? We had protocols and agreements prepared for signing as soon as possible with the Russian side. We must make great efforts to achieve a high level of relations with all states. This is our policy,» the President of the Kyrgyz Republic said.

Sadyr Japarov noted that during negotiations with Kazakhstan, there should be no disputes and conflicts when signing any agreements, even if questions arise.

«We shouldn’t build our plans based on momentary interests. A number of agreements and arrangements will be signed during the visit to Kazakhstan. There should not be a single unsolvable issue between us. There are no unsolved issues today. If there are any insignificant issues, we will resolve them through negotiations,» Sadyr Japarov assured.

The President also noted that there are many issues in the EAEU, SCO, CSTO, and CIS. The citizens of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have common interests in resolving these issues. In 90 percent of the issues, the interests of the two countries are similar, because the parties defend common interests and principles. This work will continue in the future.

Sadyr Japarov will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on March 2-3.
