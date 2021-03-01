16:34
Sadyr Japarov to pay state visit to Kazakhstan on March 2-3

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on March 2-3. The head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office Dastan Dyushekeev reported.

Within the framework of the upcoming visit, the President will hold bilateral talks with the head of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and discuss topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as further prospects for interaction.

Sadyr Japarov will also meet with the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Chairman of the Mazhilis of Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin and the Prime Minister Askar Mamin. In addition, given the importance of development of trade and economic relations, a meeting with representatives of the business circles of Kazakhstan is planned during the visit.

«We have traditionally high level of cooperation with Kazakhstan and positive dynamics of bilateral and multilateral interaction in almost all areas. We aim to further strengthen strategic partnership and allied relations with the Republic of Kazakhstan,» Dastan Dyushekeev concluded.

It will be the second foreign visit of Sadyr Japarov in the status of the head of state. He made his first visit to Moscow last week.
