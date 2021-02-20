Video courses on creation of YouTube channels launched in Kyrgyzstan

Video courses on creation, development and monetization on YouTube have been launched in Kyrgyzstan. UNDP reports.

The main goal of the initiative is to popularize creation of responsible content and support the YouTube-based business. The course «How to become an influential blogger. All about YouTube» is given on the Google Class platform and is available to everyone.

The training program consists of three stages, depending on the level of knowledge of the participants: beginner, intermediate and advanced. Upon completion of the course, participants are expected to be able to create quality content that will help promote a YouTube channel, learn how to create an effective content plan, and master promotion skills using strategies and tools such as YouTube Analytics and Google Ads.