11:09
USD 84.64
EUR 102.70
RUB 1.14
English

Video courses on creation of YouTube channels launched in Kyrgyzstan

Video courses on creation, development and monetization on YouTube have been launched in Kyrgyzstan. UNDP reports.

The main goal of the initiative is to popularize creation of responsible content and support the YouTube-based business. The course «How to become an influential blogger. All about YouTube» is given on the Google Class platform and is available to everyone.

The training program consists of three stages, depending on the level of knowledge of the participants: beginner, intermediate and advanced. Upon completion of the course, participants are expected to be able to create quality content that will help promote a YouTube channel, learn how to create an effective content plan, and master promotion skills using strategies and tools such as YouTube Analytics and Google Ads.
link: https://24.kg/english/184146/
views: 128
Print
Related
Mobile application for job and specialists search to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
Two-thirds of young Kyrgyzstanis find climate change a global emergency
Institute of Ombudsman to launch chatbot in two languages in Telegram
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives PPE, oxygen concentrators for $170,000
UNDP provides humanitarian aid to law enforcement agencies in Kyrgyzstan
UNDP distributes food packages to people living with HIV in Kyrgyzstan
UNDP to provide legal aid to residents of several districts in Kyrgyzstan
Medical workers in Kyrgyzstan to be trained in medical waste management
Telemedicine application for patients developed in Kyrgyzstan
UNDP: Volume of tourist business in Kyrgyzstan decreases by almost 90 percent
Popular
Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post
Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek
Economy Ministry plans to extend ban on export of some medicines Economy Ministry plans to extend ban on export of some medicines
Kamchybek Tashiev promises to install fences on 150 kilometers of state border Kamchybek Tashiev promises to install fences on 150 kilometers of state border
20 February, Saturday
11:04
Bishkek to host Vistula festival of Polish films Bishkek to host Vistula festival of Polish films
09:51
Construction of gas-filling station on disputed section of border stopped
09:44
Azis Kudaibergenov appointed judge of Administrative Court of Naryn region
09:39
Video courses on creation of YouTube channels launched in Kyrgyzstan
09:31
US welcomes investigation and arrest of Raiymbek Matraimov
19 February, Friday
17:34
Supporters of Raiymbek Matraimov come to court building in Bishkek
17:28
Raiymbek Matraimov’s supporters threaten with indefinite protests
17:22
About 100 heavy trucks stand in line at Kazakhstan’s border
17:05
Raiymbek Matraimov's supporters hold rally in Bishkek