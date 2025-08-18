09:50
Free robotics courses for schoolchildren to start in Bishkek and Osh

Free robotics courses for schoolchildren and students are starting in Bishkek and Osh. The Russian House reported.

The Russian Engineering School will start its work on August 25. In four months, participants will be able to master the basics of robotics using unique Russian methods; get acquainted with the engineering specialties of leading Russian universities; learn about the modern achievements of Russian science and assemble a robot.

Three programs are available for children and young people:

  • «First steps in robotics» (8-10 years);
  • «Electronics and electrical engineering» (10-14 years);
  • «Codes and machines» (14-18 years).

The result of the training will be the creation of own project, the organizers noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/339969/
views: 120
