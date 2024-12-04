Bishkek City Drama Theater to host first inclusive theatrical performance

The Bishkek City Drama Theater named after Arsen Omuraliev will host Kyrgyzstan’s first inclusive theatrical performance on December 10, 2024. UNDP reported.

Featuring 12 women and girls with disabilities, the play shares their personal stories of resilience against discrimination based on disability and gender.

The performance aligns with the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign and International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

23-year-old Aliya Yuldasheva is participating in the performance together with her parents. According to her, when she was invited, she was very happy that she would be able to tell everyone about her worries through art.

Supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), this theatre performance aims to raise awareness about disability and dismantle the barriers faced by women with disabilities in daily life. Through theatre, the project serves as a medium for social change, challenging self-stigmatization and societal stereotypes about disability in Kyrgyzstan.