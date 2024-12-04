21:55
USD 86.80
EUR 91.06
RUB 0.82
English

Bishkek City Drama Theater to host first inclusive theatrical performance

The Bishkek City Drama Theater named after Arsen Omuraliev will host Kyrgyzstan’s first inclusive theatrical performance on December 10, 2024. UNDP reported.

Featuring 12 women and girls with disabilities, the play shares their personal stories of resilience against discrimination based on disability and gender.

The performance aligns with the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign and International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

23-year-old Aliya Yuldasheva is participating in the performance together with her parents. According to her, when she was invited, she was very happy that she would be able to tell everyone about her worries through art.

Supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), this theatre performance aims to raise awareness about disability and dismantle the barriers faced by women with disabilities in daily life. Through theatre, the project serves as a medium for social change, challenging self-stigmatization and societal stereotypes about disability in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/313147/
views: 66
Print
Related
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
Number of employed people with disabilities increases in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Asian Chess Championship among disabled people
COP29: Artists from Bishkek to show eco-production "Adam" in Baku
Electoral deposit for people with disabilities to be reduced to 50,000 soms
Kyrgyz artists to show Semetei musical performance in Korea
Customs officers illegally collect duties from people with disabilities
New “White House” shown to UN Special Rapporteur Heba Hagrass
UN expert on rights of persons with disabilities to visit Kyrgyzstan
March of people with disabilities starts in Bishkek
Popular
Lawyer Samat Matsakov taken into custody until December 30 Lawyer Samat Matsakov taken into custody until December 30
Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting
Yandex.Taxi office in Bishkek searched Yandex.Taxi office in Bishkek searched
Kyrgyzaltyn plans to adopt innovations and experience of Uzbek jewelers Kyrgyzaltyn plans to adopt innovations and experience of Uzbek jewelers
4 December, Wednesday
21:49
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan complete border delineation Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan complete border delineation
21:42
Treatment facilities and parks to be built in Cholpon-Ata using ADB funds
21:36
Bishkek City Drama Theater to host first inclusive theatrical performance
15:28
Concept of “women's entrepreneurship” to be enshrined in laws of Kyrgyzstan
15:18
Analysts tell about increase in housing prices in Bishkek